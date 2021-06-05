Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia and the United States must try to find ways to mend their relations, which are at an extremely low level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said here on Friday.

At the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said that he plans to discuss strategic stability, international conflict settlement, cooperation against COVID-19, arms control, anti-terrorism, and climate change with U.S. President Joe Biden during their first summit in Geneva on June 16.

“To a certain extent, Russian-American relations have become hostage to internal political processes in the United States.

But I hope this will end someday,” he told a plenary session of the forum. “Fundamental interests in the fields of security, strategic stability and arms reduction are still more important than the current domestic political situation in the United States,” Putin stressed.

