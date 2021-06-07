HANDOUT - 15 April 2021, Russia, Novo-Ogaryovo: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the State Council Presidium and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, held via video conference, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence. Photo: -/Kremlin/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill to denounce the Open Skies Treaty, the document was published on the official legal information portal.

The treaty was signed in 1992 and became one of the post-Cold War confidence-building measures, as it allowed the participating nations to openly collect information about each other’s military forces and activities in surveillance flights.

In May 2020, the United States started the withdrawal procedure, which was completed on November 22. On January 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the start of relevant procedures as well.

