Putin suggests Belousov as defense minister

By
Xinhua
-
0
HANDOUT - 15 April 2021, Russia, Novo-Ogaryovo: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the State Council Presidium and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, held via video conference, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence. Photo: -/Kremlin/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed former First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as the new Defense Minister, succeeding Sergei Shoigu, who moves to the role of Russian Security Council Secretary.

The 65-year-old Belousov has held various positions including assistant to the President on economic issues, Minister of Economic Development, Director of the Department of Economics and Finance at the Government Office, and General Director of the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-term Forecasting.

In a separate decree, Putin appointed Shoigu, the defense minister since 2012, as the Secretary of the Security Council, replacing Nikolai Patrushev. The Kremlin said that it will soon announce the new appointment for Patrushev.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Shoigu will also become Deputy President in the commission on the military-industrial complex.

