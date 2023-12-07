Putin visits UAE, Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral relations, regional challenges

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday paid visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to discuss ties and other issues of common concern.

During Putin’s meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the two sides explored prospects to improve relations within the framework of the bilateral strategic partnership, according to UAE’s official news agency WAM.

They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on Gaza.

Both sides stressed the need for international action to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and ensure the safe, unimpeded, and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid, WAM reported.

They also talked about the latest development of the Ukraine crisis. The UAE president emphasized that his country was committed to resolving conflicts worldwide through diplomacy and dialogue.

Later in the day, Putin met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh.

The Saudi crown prince emphasized during the meeting that the kingdom and Russia were working together to achieve stability in the Middle East, the Al Arabiya satellite news channel reported.

He added that the two countries were cooperating successfully in the fields of energy, trade and investment.

For his part, Putin highlighted Russia’s well-established and good relations with Saudi Arabia in the fields of politics, economy, and the humanitarian sphere.