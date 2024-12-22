Putin Vows Retaliation After Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Kazan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday vowed to inflict “many times more destruction” in response to Ukrainian attacks on the Russian city of Kazan on Saturday.

“Whoever and no matter how hard he tries to destroy something in our country, he will face many times greater destruction in his own country,” Putin was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying.

He added that the country will not only restore the damage caused by the attacks, but will “move forward at an even faster pace.”

On Saturday, eight drone strikes were reported in Kazan, six of which targeted residential buildings.