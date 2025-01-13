PUWU Pledges to Collaborate with President Mahama to Resolve ECG and Power Sector Challenges, Opposes Privatization

The Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) has pledged its commitment to working with President John Dramani Mahama to address the challenges facing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the wider power sector.

In a statement issued on January 13, 2025, the Union reiterated its firm opposition to the privatization of ECG, a stance it has held consistently.

In the statement, signed by the General Secretary of PUWU, Timothy Nyame, the Union recalled its previous engagements with the former NDC administration regarding the future of the power distributor. PUWU reaffirmed its position that privatizing ECG is not in the best interest of Ghanaians or other stakeholders, and emphasized that alternative solutions remain more viable for securing the country’s energy needs.

“As a Union with membership mainly in the utilities and housing sectors of the country, we are ready to collaborate with the government in finding permanent solutions to the energy, housing, and water situation, at affordable costs to Ghanaians,” Nyame stated in the press release.

PUWU also acknowledged the significant investments made in the energy sector by both local and international partners. It called on President Mahama to continue engaging with these stakeholders to find sustainable solutions to the energy challenges facing the nation.

“PUWU of TUC Ghana is not unaware of many interest groups, locally and abroad, when it comes to investment in the power and energy sector. We are also aware of many who paraded the corridors with interest in ECG in the past and have metamorphosed and resurfaced to continue their game,” Nyame added, suggesting that some actors may still be pushing for privatization despite the Union’s firm stance against it.

The Union’s commitment to collaborating with the government reflects a willingness to be part of the solution, while its opposition to privatization highlights ongoing concerns about the future of the country’s public utilities. As discussions around the management of ECG and the power sector continue, PUWU’s role in advocating for workers and the public interest will remain a critical voice in shaping the future of Ghana’s energy landscape.