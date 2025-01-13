PUWU Reaffirms Opposition to ECG Privatization, Cites Concerns Over Energy Sustainability

The Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU) of TUC Ghana has once again voiced its strong opposition to the privatisation of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), raising alarms about the long-term sustainability and affordability of the country’s energy sector.

In a press release congratulating President John Dramani Mahama on his recent electoral victory, the union expressed its support for his administration’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing the energy, housing, and water sectors.

PUWU, which represents workers primarily in the utilities and housing sectors, also reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with the government in finding enduring and cost-effective solutions to these pressing issues. However, the union cautioned against the increasing calls from various interest groups pushing for the privatisation of ECG, describing these proposals as lacking in evidence of success or meaningful consultation with stakeholders.

“PUWU of TUC Ghana wishes to reaffirm that its position on ECG privatisation and management remains unchanged,” the statement declared. “We believe the best alternative presented stands as the best for Ghanaians and other stakeholders.”

In its statement, the union also criticised the political influence over ECG’s operations and the rising costs of inputs needed to run the power sector. PUWU warned that these challenges would likely lead to even higher electricity prices for consumers, which it believes would further exacerbate the affordability issues within Ghana’s energy sector.

Read PUWU’s full statement below:

Download PDF