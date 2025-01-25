PUWU Strongly Opposes Government’s Privatization Plans for ECG

The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has expressed staunch opposition to the government’s recent push for private sector involvement in managing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This development follows the establishment of a committee by the Minister of Energy to explore the privatization of the state-owned utility.

In a statement released on January 24, 2025, and signed by Timothy Nyame, General Secretary of PUWU, the union made it clear that it would fiercely resist any attempt to privatize ECG. The union also highlighted that it had not been consulted in the process, despite being a key stakeholder, and urged its members to stay calm but vigilant.

“We would like to assure our members of our resolve to resist any attempt by the government to privatize ECG,” the statement read. “Members are kindly requested to remain calm while we take appropriate steps towards achieving our goal.”

PUWU has long voiced concerns about privatization plans, citing potential job losses, increased costs for consumers, and a reduction in workers’ welfare. The union has also called on both its members and the general public to stay alert for further updates as it prepares its next steps in opposing the government’s move.