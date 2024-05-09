Puzuri and NSS team up for Agricultural Innovation and Youth Employment

Puzuri Group of Companies has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Service Scheme (NSS) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a significant move towards advancing agricultural productivity and youth employment.

This partnership aims to deploy and develop National Service Personnel (NSP) within the agricultural sector under the framework of the Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (Happy) project.

Target

PuzuriGroup, renowned for its innovation and excellence across agriculture, logistics, and construction, is poised to make a substantial impact by training and grooming a targeted 5,000 NSP in agricultural practices.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Executive Director of the Puzuri Group, Abdul-Rahaman Yahaya, highlighted the importance of sustainable agricultural practices.

He emphasised the readiness of his company to spearhead greenhouse farming activities, particularly in the southern region.

‘‘We are ready to support the youth of this country in the fields with green house farming activities. Puzuri Group of Companies will do this knowing that many NSP stand a chance of acquiring the requisite skillset needed for agri-entrepreneurs,’’ he assured.

Unemployment

For his part, the Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, expressed enthusiasm for alleviating the country’s unemployment challenges, affirming NSS’s commitment to supporting initiatives that empower youth.

“This partnership aligns with broader national development goals, including job creation, innovation in agriculture, and youth empowerment. It leverages the strengths of both organisations to provide meaningful opportunities for NSP and contribute to the overall economic growth and food security of the nation. We at NSS support this project fully,’’ he noted.

He indicated NSS’s role in advocating for the inclusion of NSP in critical projects like the Happy initiative.

This collaboration, according to Osei Assibey, extends beyond administrative leadership to operational teams.

Transformative change

“I laud the initiative and recognise its potential to catalyse transformative change. The joint efforts of the Puzuri Group and NSS will set a new standard for public-private partnerships in Ghana’s quest for sustainable development in the field of agriculture,” he said.

The Deputy Director in Charge of Operations at NSS, Kwaku Ohene Djan, touched on the significance of this partnership in expanding opportunities for youth across all regions.

He highlighted plans to implement greenhouse farming initiatives in the Berekum East area, particularly focusing on mentoring high school students.

The Director of Inclusion at NSS, Dr. Elizabeth L.B. Zotorvie, indicated the inclusive nature of greenhouse farming, noting its suitability for women and physically challenged persons.

She added that the scheme is committed to leveraging this partnership to fulfil its mandate of youth development and agricultural innovation.

‘‘The Happy project, anchored by Puzuri’s expertise and NSS’s network, aims to not only train and deploy NSP but also promote sustainable agricultural practices that enhance productivity. I believe that by integrating greenhouse farming into their NSS operations, the initiative will create new avenues for youth employment and skills development,” she mentioned.