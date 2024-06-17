Puzuri Group Partners with ICOUR for Agricultural Development

The Puzuri Group of Companies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICOUR Limited to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability at Navrongo in the Upper East Region, directly contributing to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event held at the ICOUR office was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Chief Executive Officer of BioAquaGardens Limited, a Maltese Company, both of whom are existing partners of Puzuri.

Their presence revealed the broad support and excitement that surrounds this new collaboration.

Opportunity to collaborate

Speaking during the ceremony, the Executive Director of Puzuri, Abdul Rahman Yahaya, expressed profound gratitude to ICOUR Limited for this opportunity to collaborate, pledging that Puzuri will not only meet but exceed the expectations outlined in the MoU.

He highlighted Puzuri’s commitment to innovative agricultural practices and sustainable development, which are central to the company’s mission.

“This partnership with ICOUR Limited represents a significant step forward in our quest to revolutionize agricultural practices, uplift our farming communities, and train youth in agriculture, directly aligning with SDGs 1 (no poverty), 2 (zero hunger), and 13 (climate action),” he stated.

Expertise

Abdul Rahman Yahaya added that the MoU outlines a collaborative framework that leverages Puzuri’s expertise in sustainable agriculture and ICOUR’s extensive network and resources.

“I must mention that key components of the partnership include the implementation of advanced farming techniques, capacity-building programs for youth and the entire farmer community, and initiatives aimed at improving water management, crop yield, and year-round farming,” he stated.

The Executive Director of Puzuri further touched on the fact that the presence of the NSS team and the CEO of BioAquaGardens Limited at the event further highlighted the collaborative spirit and shared vision among Puzuri’s partners.

Importance

For his part, the Managing Director of ICOUR Limited, Dr. Benedict Bonaventure Aligebam, reaffirmed the importance of the partnership to the youth in the region, emphasizing his organization’s commitment to the success of the partnership.

He assured that ICOUR Limited would mobilize its Board, Management, Staff, Farmer leaders, and the entire Farming community to support the program’s initiatives.

Transformative change

“We are enthusiastic about this partnership and believe it will bring about transformative changes in our agricultural landscape. ICOUR Limited is dedicated to providing all the necessary support to ensure its success, thereby contributing to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth),” he added.

The CEO of BioAquaGardens Limited, Mr. Alexander Sakota, noted that the collaboration is proof of the innovative and impactful work that Puzuri is known for.

“We are excited to see the positive outcomes this partnership will bring to our farming communities, advancing SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals),” he indicated.

These initiatives, according to him, align closely with SDGs 12 (responsible consumption and production) and 15 (life on land).

He further stated that with this MoU, Puzuri and ICOUR Limited embark on a journey to drive agricultural excellence and sustainability.

“The partnership promises to deliver significant benefits to the farming community, enhancing productivity, ensuring environmental sustainability, and ultimately contributing to food security in the region,” he assured.