PV Jantuah Dadson Reflects on Election Outcome and Political Landscape in Ghana

PV Jantuah Dadson, a former presidential aide under John Dramani Mahama’s administration, recently shared his thoughts on Ghana’s political landscape and the outcome of the recent presidential and parliamentary elections during an insightful conversation with media personality Akoto Mansa.

Opening the discussion, Akoto Mansa offered her congratulations to Jantuah’s party on their return to governance. She then posed a thought-provoking question: “Would you attribute this success to the effectiveness of your campaign, or do you think the New Patriotic Party simply handed over the reins by their shortcomings?”

In response, Jantuah Dadson provided a measured and humble perspective. “The truth is, neither of our major political parties can claim to have ascended to power purely because of their achievements,” he explained. “More often than not, it is the failures of the ruling party that drive voters to make a change.”

Jantuah emphasized that this pattern has been a consistent feature of Ghana’s democratic journey, highlighting that voters typically seek alternatives when they feel the government has failed to meet their needs.

He pointed to issues such as the high cost of living, corruption, economic instability, and widespread unemployment as key factors influencing voter behavior. “These are not new challenges,” he noted, adding, “The real test for any government is how effectively it can address them. Failure to do so leaves the electorate disillusioned and eager for change.”

Jantuah also discussed the critical role of public perception in elections. According to him, a government’s policies are only successful when they lead to tangible improvements in the lives of the citizens. “If the people feel a genuine improvement in their lives, they will reward the government with their trust,” he stated. “On the other hand, failing to address these hardships results in a swift loss of faith and power.”

As the conversation unfolded, Jantuah’s reflections underscored the dynamic interplay between governance, public sentiment, and the broader political process in Ghana. His insights offered a deeper understanding of the factors that shape voter decisions and the continual challenge of earning and maintaining the electorate’s trust.