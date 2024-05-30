PwC Becomes OpenAI’s Flagship Customer and Resale Partner for ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has revolutionized AI interaction, permeating various aspects of daily life, from crafting travel plans to aiding developers in coding.

Now, OpenAI takes a significant stride into the realm of enterprise with a groundbreaking partnership announced on Wednesday.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the renowned management consulting giant, is set to become OpenAI’s largest customer to date, with a staggering 100,000 users onboarded. Additionally, PwC will mark a historic milestone as OpenAI’s inaugural partner for distributing the AI company’s enterprise solutions to other businesses.

The enterprise tier for ChatGPT, introduced in August 2023, represents a pivotal step in OpenAI’s monetization strategy, leveraging its generative AI prowess backed by substantial investments. This tier offers enhanced capabilities including faster, unlimited interactions and greater flexibility for tailoring models to diverse applications, accompanied by robust analytics tools.

Richard Hasslacher, OpenAI’s global head of alliances and partnerships, highlighted the significance of this collaboration. “PwC stands as our premier partner in this endeavor,” he noted. “By not only becoming our largest customer but also our inaugural resale partner for ChatGPT enterprise, we’re penetrating industry verticals while providing essential services to customers navigating this novel solution category.”

While OpenAI disclosed approximately 600,000 users for ChatGPT’s enterprise tier last month, encompassing 93% of Fortune 500 companies, the addition of PwC’s 100,000 employees across the U.S., U.K., and the Middle East significantly augments this user base. With potential expansion across its global operations, reaching a workforce of 328,000, PwC underscores the transformative potential of AI adoption within its consulting domain.

Bret Greenstein, partner and “generative AI leader” at PwC, emphasized the strategic implications of this partnership. “Adopting ChatGPT aligns with our vision for business growth without compromising on workforce integrity,” Greenstein remarked. “We see this as a pivotal step forward, enabling us to focus on driving outcomes and business transformation while leveraging AI technologies.”

The partnership signals a broader trend in the industry, with consulting firms like PwC tapping into generative AI as a catalyst for digital transformation and client engagement. As AI reshapes conventional workflows, collaboration between industry leaders like OpenAI and PwC heralds a new era of innovation and opportunity in the enterprise landscape.