PwC Ghana Spreads Holiday Joy and Promotes Sustainability with ‘Season of Smiles’ Initiative for Children’s Homes

PwC Ghana has extended its support to two children’s homes in Accra as part of a heartwarming staff-led initiative, ‘Season of Smiles.’

The program, which launched this holiday season, aims to spread warmth and joy while promoting sustainability. The initiative focuses not only on giving but also on educating children about their role in achieving Goal 13: Climate Action of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of the initiative, PwC Ghana made donations to Chosen Children’s Home in Darkuman and NewLife Children’s Home in Nungua. Hayfron Aboagye, PwC Ghana’s Human Capital Leader, highlighted the company’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable children and making a meaningful impact in the community. “The PwC Season of Smiles embodies the holiday season’s essence of spreading joy, making an impact and creating lasting memories,” Aboagye said. “It is incredible to see our staff come together to support these amazing children while championing sustainability in such meaningful ways.”

The event saw PwC staff and children bonding over festive activities like dancing, games, and a shared meal. A significant highlight of the initiative was a creative workshop where the children crafted artwork using recyclable materials, raising awareness about environmental sustainability. For participants aged 18 and older, discussions on career paths took place, encouraging the young adults to make informed decisions about their futures.

The donation drive provided essential resources to both homes, which care for children in dire circumstances, including those facing abandonment, abuse, or disabilities. Among the donations were foodstuffs, building materials like cement and iron rods, educational supplies, and a cheque for GH₵10,000 to improve living conditions.

“We believe in the potential of these young ones to become future leaders. Supporting them is not just an act of charity but an investment in the future. We hope this gesture inspires them to dream big and achieve their ambitions,” Aboagye emphasized.

PwC Ghana’s initiative has not only contributed material resources but also fostered a sense of community, urging other corporate organizations to step forward in supporting vulnerable children.

The founder of NewLife Children’s Home, Nii Afotey Botwe II, expressed his gratitude to PwC for their continuous support. He highlighted that some of the children in the home have completed their education, with some going on to university and others pursuing nursing and teaching careers. He also announced plans to build additional facilities to accommodate more children and encouraged further contributions from corporate Ghana.

“We are grateful to PwC for their kind gesture and ongoing support,” he said. “All the donated items will be used to enhance the well-being of the children, and we hope that others will follow PwC’s example in supporting meaningful initiatives.”

Through this initiative, PwC Ghana has shown that corporate social responsibility goes beyond donations—it’s about fostering long-term change, educating future generations, and helping build a more sustainable and inclusive future.