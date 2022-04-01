PWD Facilities Ceded To Private Entities To Revert Back To Ho Municipal Assembly

The Ho Municipal Assembly has advanced towards reclaiming facilities of the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Local Government Service in Ho, which had been made available for use by non-governmental business enterprises.

Mr Divine Bosson, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), led a team from the Assembly through the multi segmented facility, and exposed the use of its workshops and storages by private businesses, which included major agrochemical, and alcoholic beverage distribution companies.

A group of private mechanics had also taken over the Department’s automobile garage, and some individuals were allegedly managing the woodworking section as a personal profit venture.

Several large structures that held wood and metal workshops and served as practical examination centers for educational institutions across the Volta and Oti Regions, were found in a deplorable state, forcing the MCE to question the use of generated proceeds.

Mr Bosson accused management of profiteering state facilities, as the private operators had no permits, and said that the Assembly would initiate the necessary actions.

The MCE also alleged that some businesses within the complex operated with illegal power and said the Assembly would move against private use of the wood mill, which he said had been established to support the provision of furniture for schools.

“It is like a government institution is housing illegal business operators; businesses that we do not recognise in our Assembly. As you can see, the chemical shop is the biggest in town, and they do not register with the Assembly and they are operating over two years,” he stressed.

He added also that some departments of the Assembly required space through ongoing expansion and would advance processes to make use of the PWD facilities.

“We need space. There are other departments without space, and this is a government institution, and the space belongs to the government, not any individual.

“So, the first and foremost a government institution be considered,” he said, alleging further that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) had been denied space at the facility.

The team found rain gutters in the compound choked with refuge, while a long burst water pipe formed an eternal puddle in front of the blacksmith workshop.

Most private operators in the yard failed to produce business-operating permits but admitted paying some amounts to the management for facility use.

Mr Foster Akplo, Acting Regional Manager of the PWD, said the Department had been permitted to rent out its premises, and that the leases were affected long before he took over.

He said proceeds from the rents and services helped develop the facility, which in turn helped enhance security in the administrative enclave.

He showed the team around new warehouses being constructed from the proceeds and said the Department had also purchased two pick-up vehicles from Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

“It is not only here in Ho but dotted around the Country especially at the regional offices where we have warehouses, we have given them to private businesspeople because they are able to keep up the place.

“It is not that we have denied government institutions to use our warehouses. If you apply and there is a vacancy, we will give it to you. This place had deteriorated to such an extent that something had to maintain it. It is even better now,” he said.

He added that the Department, although “defunct,” maintained its place as the works and maintenance unit of the Local Government Service and continued to offer the needed support for development within the Municipality.