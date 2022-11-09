PWD organisations receive GHS 1million grant to from Ghana Somubi Dwumadie

Ghana Somubi Dwumadie (GSD) Tuesday launched a GHS 1 million cedis legacy and sustainability grant for five grantees to advocate for improved living conditions and rights for Persons with Disability (PWDs) and mental illness.

The grantees are the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Duapa Mothers Union, Ghana Blind Union, Ghana National Association of the Deaf, and Women with Disability Development and Advocacy Organization.

Ghana Somubi Dwumadie (Ghana Participation Programme) is a four-year disability programme in Ghana, with a specific focus on mental health. It is funded by the UKaid.

In the next 12 months, the grantees are expected to empower and reduce all forms of stigma and discrimination against PWDs and persons with mental illness.

Mrs Lyla Adwan-Kamara, Team Leader of Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, who launched the grants in Accra, said the GSD aims to empower women with disabilities and mental health conditions through interventions implemented by small and grassroots organisations.

She said the grants would support grantees to engage in activities that would change social behavior.

She said the grantees would also benefit from capacity building workshop in grants and financial management, monitoring evaluation, gender mainstreaming, transformative advocacy, risk management, safeguarding training and data protection.

Madam Veronica Kofiedu, President of Women with Disability Development and Advocacy Organisation, said stigma, negative attitudes, and discrimination towards people with disabilities had made it impossible for them to contribute to social development.

She thanked the GSD team for coming at the opportune time to support them in addressing some of the challenges through funding mechanisms.

Mrs Margaret Jackson, Managing Partner of Rainbow Consult, lauded the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie team and partners for supporting and empowering persons with disabilities and mental health conditions in Ghana and beyond.

She said the grant would strengthen the capacity of a network of grassroot organisations to harness their contribution towards the sustainable well-being of people with disabilities, including people with mental health conditions, especially women.

“I know for sure that particularly with GSD as a capacity-building partner, amazing things will come out of the GHS1 million awarded to the five grantees,” she added.