PWDs asked to make good use of Government’s support

Madam Mariama Karley Amui, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ablekuma Central, has urged People with Disabilities (PWDs)to make good use of items given to them by government to enhance their lots.

She said this when the Assembly distributed some items and money to support PWDs in the Municipality.

The items, worth GH 31,000.00, include deep freezers, a sewing machine, gas cylinder, poly tank, Fufu pounding machines, hair dryer, an oven, shoe grinding machine and cash.

The MCE said three per cent of the Assembly’s Common Fund was used for the intervention.

Madam Karley, said 22 out of 520 people who went through the process of selection, benefited from the support.

‘’We are giving you other items apart from the money to support your businesses and to pay your schools fees and pray that you make good use of these supports,’’ she said.

The MCE said the Assembly would monitor the use of the items and reiterated the commitment of the Assembly to the economic emancipation of PWDs.

Mr. Joshua Addy, Programmes Manager for National Council for Persons with Disability, on behalf of the PWDs, commended the Government for its continued support to PWDs.

He urged the beneficiaries to be “useful to themselves and desist from begging in the streets.”

He said PWDs contributed seven per cent to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product of the country and charged them to be more productive.

Anastasia Akorfa Agbozo, a beneficiary, who received an oven, gas cylinder and cash, expressed appreciation to the Assembly and Government for the support.

Miss Agbozo who is into beads making and bakery, said the items would help her to start a pastry business to support herself.

Madam Enyonam Doe, another beneficiary, who received a polytank of 3000L for her water business, thanked the Assembly for the intervention.