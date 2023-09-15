PWDs at Keta cry over cost of accessing limited registration centres

Some Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the Keta constituency of the Volta Region, have lamented over the financial cost involved in accessing the limited voter registration centre in the area.

The exercise, in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution, is targeted at registering eligible voters aged 18 years and above ahead of the District Assembly elections in October and the Election 2024.

Madam Sherita Kudoda, the Chairperson of the PWDs at Keta, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said some PWDs living in the area were facing financial challenges in traveling to the registration center.

“Many do not have money to travel long distances to Keta where the registration center is located,” she stated.

Madam Kudoda stated that PWDs who lived in areas such as Hatorgodo, Lawoshime, Hagodzi, Mamime, Abor and the surrounding communities, would have to spend not less than GH₵200 to access the limited registration centre at Keta.

She described the situation as a challenging and unfortunate one which would disenfranchise some eligible voters in the upcoming elections.

“Our organisation does not have money to sponsor the traveling expenses of our people to the registration centre,” she said.

She appealed to all individuals, philanthropists, and political parties to help convey members to the registration centre to enable them take part in the exercise.

Madam Kudoda also urged the Electoral Commission to reconsider holding the limited voter’s registration at the various polling stations to avoid endangering PWDs as well as disenfranchising the eligible voters.