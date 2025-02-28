PWDs Get Dedicated Office to Address Concerns

A significant breakthrough was achieved when the Chairman for the Council for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Mr. Yaw Debrah, announced the creation of a dedicated office to address concerns related to the access and utilisation of the disability share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

This development was a key outcome of a stakeholder engagement organised by the Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL) on August 22, 2024, in Goaso, Ahafo Region. The event brought together 30 PWDs and 3 representatives from the media to discuss human rights issues and legal provisions affecting PWDs in mining communities.

The event was part of CEPIL’s ongoing advocacy work to promote the rights of PWDs in Ghana, particularly in mining-affected communities. The organisation has been providing legal advice, advocacy, and support to PWDs to access their rights and address human rights violations.

According to Mr. Debrah, the creation of the dedicated office to address concerns related to PWDs’ share of the DACF has been very helpful. He said the office has served as a platform for PWDs to access information, services, and support to address their concerns.

“We are committed to ensuring that PWDs have access to their rights, and the creation of this dedicated office is a significant step towards achieving this goal,” he stressed.

A District Secretary of the Ghana Society of Persons with Disabilities, Mark Adjei, who also spoke at the event, shared his experience of submitting a petition to the Asunafo North District Assembly, highlighting the challenges faced by PWDs in accessing the DACF.

“I have visited the office several times to follow up on my petition to the Assembly, but each time I am informed that the District Chief Executive is either unavailable or occupied with an intensive meeting,” he noted.

He called for the need for PWDs to be involved in the decision-making process, particularly in the allocation of the DACF.

“We need to be involved in the decision-making process to ensure that our needs are taken into account,” he said.

The Ahafo Regional President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation, Alexander Agyemang Badu, stressed the importance of raising awareness and education on the rights of PWDs.

“There is a need for increased awareness and education on the rights of PWDs, particularly in mining-affected communities,” he said.

He stated the importance of involving PWDs in the decision-making process and ensuring that their needs were taken into account.

CEPIL later paid a courtesy call on the District Coordinating Director of the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly, Mohammed Yakubu.

In his interaction with the CEPIL delegation, he indicated that it was key for collaboration between stakeholders to address the concerns of PWDs.

“We need to work together to address the concerns of PWDs, particularly in accessing the DACF,” he said.

He averred that the Assembly was committed to ensuring that PWDs have access to their rights, and that the creation of the dedicated office is a significant step towards achieving this goal.