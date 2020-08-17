A total of 165,903 Ghana Cedis was disbursed to 104 People with Disability (PWD) under the Disability Fund (DF) in the Adaklu District in 2019.

The beneficiaries were made up of 47 males and 57 females.Ms Susan Termley Akortia, Adaklu District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Adaklu Waya on Friday.

She said 17 of the beneficiaries who were into animal husbandry received GHC29,300.00, whiles 24 others in farming received GHC40,600.00 and GHC50,500.00 was disbursed to 32 people who were into trading.

The Director said six of the beneficiaries, who were artisans received GHC12,000.00, with 20 who were into health related activities received GHC25,400.00, while the rest was disbursed to groups, organisations and unions.

She said during the first half of 2020, a total of GHC39,300.00 of the Fund was disbursed to 28 beneficiaries made up of 17 males and 11 females.

Ms Akortia informed the GNA that in 2019, 480 households in 38 communities in the District benefited from GHC213,756.00 of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Fund (LEAP).

She disclosed that from January to June, this year, 483 LEAP beneficiary households in 38 communities in the District received three cycles of grants totalling GHC108,776.00

Ms Akortia advised beneficiaries of both Funds to use the monies they received for their intended use.

She said 13 child abuse cases were recorded in the District in 2019, while nine cases were recorded in the first half of 2020.

Ms Akortia disclosed that her outfit carried out sensitisation crusades on Child and Gender Based Violence in 15 communities in the District in the first half of 2020, using Child Safety Online Flashcards.