PWDs in Adansi Akrofuom receive support

Eighteen persons with disability in the Adansi Akrofuom District have received various items to support their business activities to improve their incomes and living conditions.

The items included; Deep Freezers, Knitting machines, spraying machines, industrial sewing machines and wheelchairs.

They were presented by the Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly from its share of the disability fund to help the PWDs to expand and improve on their businesses to become financially independent.

Forty six (46) others were also given educational support, while the national health insurance of 155 others were renewed for them by the assembly.

Mr Maurice Jonas Wood, District Chief Executive speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the items said they were procured at GH₵17,000 from the disability fund, which was part of the district assembly’s share of the common fund.

He advised all persons with disability to register with the assembly to benefit from the gesture.

Adansi Akrofuom currently has 439 registered PWDs.

Mr Ebenezer Douglas Ntiamoah, District Coordinating Director said disability was not inability and advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of their items to cater for themselves and their families.

Madam Sarah Tieku, Secretary of the Akrofuom Chapter of Ghana Federation of Disabled commended the assembly for the support and urged the beneficiaries to use the items for the intended purpose.

He appealed to the government and other stakeholders including the media, to create a congenial environment for persons with disability to have a voice.

The Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly has since 2018 provided such support to PWDs in the district to improve their socio-economic and living conditions.

The event was the sixth time the Assembly was distributing such items to PWDs in the district.

Mr Philip Obeng, a visually impaired cocoa farmer who received a spraying machine, thanked the assembly for the kind gesture and promised to work with it by giving it for hiring for other farmers who would need it for their farming activities.

An immobilized young girl who received a wheel chair also lauded the assembly for coming to her aid to be able to move around by herself.