Ghana Federation of Disability appeal for office space in Ashaiman

Members of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) in the Ashaiman Municipality, have appealed to institutions and individuals to help them acquire an office space since the one they were occupying had been demolished.

Mr. Courage Wormenor, the GFD’s Ashaiman representative, appealing through the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman, said they lost their office when the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) demolished the structure, which housed some traders, a public toilet, and a slaughterhouse at Nii Adjor market, popularly known as Kufuor station in February this year.

Mr. Wormenor, who is also the National Vice President of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, said that even though they were informed about the demolition exercise geared toward the redevelopment of the area, they had nowhere to relocate their items to before the exercise was carried out.

He said, even though he had informed the Assembly about their inability to secure another office to relocate to, it did not deter them from evicting them and going ahead with the demolition.

According to him, officers of the Organization used the office to coordinate the affairs of the disabled, which also offered a solace for members to turn to in respect with their issues, a situation he said would be affected by the development.

Mr Wormenor reiterated their appeal, saying their office items were bought with some of the disability common funds to facilitate their activities in the Municipality, therefore the need to have a secure place for them.

Meanwhile, Mr. Archibald Mensah, Ashaiman Municipal Director of the Social Welfare and Community Development, responding to the issue, told the GNA that while the Department through the Assembly was making efforts to get a new office for the disabled, they were welcome to keep their office items at their premises.

Mr. Mensah said, “We are ready to accept them and create some space for them, they always visit here since we work hand in hand with them, therefore providing them with some space won’t be a problem.”