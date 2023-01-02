PWDs in Assin North District Assembly get support

A total of 68 People living with Disabilities (PWD’s) have been supported with cash and items to enhance their livelihoods in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

The items include deep freezers, bags of fertilizers, fufu pounding machines, knapsack spraying machines, cash, fridges and many more.

An estimated amount of GH¢152,000.00 was used to support the PWD’s.

Mr. Charles Ohene Andoh, District Chief Executive (DCE), who presented the items, was excited about the donation and charged the beneficiaries to use them for their intended purpose and maintain them for meaningful lives.

He noted that the government, through the District, will continue to support the poor, marginalised, street children and PWD’s to make life comfortable for them.

He appealed to those who could not benefit from the donations because of the many applications, to exercise patience and wait for their turn.

Mr.Emmanuel Kwesi Dadzie, District Director of Social Welfare Department, said there would be periodic visits to the beneficiaries to ensure the items given were in use to make informed decisions going forward.