PWDs in Effia-Kwesimintsim supported

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in collaboration with its Disability Committee has so far spent GHS 223,000 on eight disbursements of items to Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kojo Acquah, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, added that from January 2020 till date, a total of one hundred and forty PWDs, made up of 66 sixty-six males and seventy-four females had received items and support from the Assembly.

The items disbursed included deep freezers, spinning machines, amplifiers, water tanks, fufu pounding machines, sewing items and embroidery machines among many others.

The Municipal Chief Executive said EKMA was ready to work towards improving the living standards and raising the dignity of all Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the Municipality.

He said the Assembly in collaboration with the Western Regional President of the Ghana Federation for Disability Organizations also undertook a five-day media campaign in the last quarter of the year 2021.

The campaign, which he said was on the theme, “Supporting the Special Child, the role of stakeholders,” was aimed at sensitizing residents on the available schools and rehabilitation centers in the nation.

It was also to aid PWDs in dealing with the various wide barriers which hindered their full and effective participation in society.

Mr. Acquah called on parents of PWDs to fall on the NPP government’s intervention, to enroll their wards in schools and assess funding from the Assembly for the purchase of items required for their education.