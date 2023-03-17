PWDs in Fanteakwa South receive support from disability fund

Twenty-one Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Fanteakwa South District have received various items in line with the two per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund for PWDs to undertake livelihood projects.

They received, among other things, backpack sprayers, refrigerators, popcorn maker, and fufu pounding machine for a sustainable livelihood.

Fanteakwa South District Chief Executive, Mr Ernest Ofosu, who distributed the things, explained that the people supported were those who had not previously benefited from the Disability Fund Scheme.

He urged the recipients to put the things to good use to help them to be financially stable and independent.

Mr Amofa Nyamekye, a beneficiary, who received a refrigerator, told Ghana News Agency that he was grateful for the support and that the refrigerator would greatly support his ice water business.

He said he was unemployed due to his medical condition, and that the gesture would allow him to stop relying on handouts from others.

Another recipient, Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Boakye, also expressed gratitude to the government and the local assembly for the support, explaining that the Fufu pounding machine would help him provide for himself and his family.