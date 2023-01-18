PWDs need more inclusive education – NGO

An inclusive education for Persons with Disability, (PWDs) continue to be a barrier in developing the innate potentials of these groups in society.

Though the country, had scattered and a few specilised institutions for Persons with Disability, a more inclusive educational system as stipulated in the Act, 2006 Act 715, according to Mrs Hannah Awadzi, the Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, an NGO for such persons must be given utmost attention.

She told the GNA in an interview that, “We need full inclusion in our education system to give meaning to the Act”.

The challenges facing persons with Disabilities bordered on accessibility to educational infrastructure, appropriate tutors and learning materials, among others.

Meanwhile, Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University has appealed to the government and corporate organisations to support the university in their committed cause of providing an inclusive educational environment for persons with disability.

The University, he said, currently has over 40 deaf students pursuing various programmes and that the university had plans to employ more intepreters to meet the special needs of such students.

The Vice Chancellor was appreciative of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and the Minister of education for recognizing the contributions of the school to give meaning to the lives of persons with Disabilities.

The University, a pioneer in inclusive education, has graduated a substantial number of them since the effective implementation of the policy.

A total of 26 disabled students made up of 19 deaf students, 11 physically challenged graduated recently.

In all, a total of 124 challenged persons had passed through the institutions since the establishment of the disability support unit in 2017 making it the highest across all universities in Ghana.