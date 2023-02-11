PWDs receive items and cash from Assin South District Assembly

The vulnerable, poor, marginalised and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), in the Assin South District (ASD) of the Central Region have received items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis and cash to help enhance their livelihoods.

Items included chest freezers, fufu pounding machines, cocoa spraying machine, grinding machine, mobile phones accessories and many more were purchased from the share of the District Disability Fund.

Mrs Felicia Ntrikwa Amissah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for ASD, said the 86 beneficiaries were selected across the district based on approved criteria and guidelines of the Department of Social Welfare.

She said 58 of them opted for cash and 28 requested for the items to engage in businesses.

The DCE pointed out that the Assembly would dispatch a monitoring team to their various locations to find out how they were using the items and the monies given them.

Mrs Amissah observed that life in the district had not been easy with the PWDs, coupled with daily suffering and agony, but the timely assistance of government had brought joy and optimism to them.

She cautioned them against selling the items given to them, but they should use them for the intended purpose.

Mr Kofi Amoah, a beneficiary expressed gratitude to the District Assembly for the gesture which will help improve their lives.