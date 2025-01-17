PWNs Hold Key to Ghana’s Digital Transformation – Samuel Hanson Hagan

Samuel Hanson Hagan, Product/Programs Manager and a member of the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH), has called attention to the transformative potential of private wireless networks (PWNs) in shaping Ghana’s digital future.

In his statement, Hagan emphasized that PWNs offer organisations unparalleled benefits in terms of secure, reliable, and high-performance connectivity, which public networks often fail to provide. He also discussed how the emergence of PWNs could open new avenues for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to diversify services and create fresh revenue streams.

With the recent rollout of 5G technology and a government keen on fostering digital transformation, Hagan sees a ripe opportunity for the National Communications Authority (NCA) and other policymakers to lead the adoption of PWNs in Ghana. The introduction of 5G marks a significant milestone in the country’s digital journey, and Hagan believes it provides the perfect environment for the proliferation of PWNs.

“The coexistence of 5G and LTE networks allows for optimal flexibility. While LTE can handle less data-intensive applications, 5G is well-suited to driving mission-critical operations requiring ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity,” said Hagan, highlighting the potential of 5G-powered PWNs to unlock advanced technological solutions for enterprises across industries.

Unlike traditional Wi-Fi networks, which use unlicensed spectrum and can be vulnerable to security threats due to their shared nature, PWNs operate on licensed spectrum and incorporate SIM-based authentication for enhanced security. Hagan elaborated on the many advantages that make PWNs highly attractive for businesses, including superior performance, wide coverage, and scalability.

He also pointed out that PWNs’ ability to deliver dedicated bandwidth ensures that businesses can maintain consistent connectivity, even in dense and high-demand environments like airports, ports, and large industrial complexes. These benefits are expected to be a game-changer for businesses looking to optimise operations and safeguard their data.

One key element in the successful implementation of PWNs, according to Hagan, is the critical role of spectrum allocation. He encouraged a collaborative approach between MNOs and the NCA to explore spectrum leasing and shared models that can drive efficient and cost-effective private network deployment. Additionally, he suggested that smaller Internet Service Providers (ISPs) could partner with MNOs to provide scalable and affordable PWN solutions for niche enterprise markets.

Hagan sees the potential of PWNs in various sectors, from healthcare to agriculture, as they provide tailored connectivity solutions that support key industry innovations. In healthcare, for instance, PWNs could enable secure telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and real-time diagnostics. In agriculture, IoT-enabled precision farming can enhance soil health monitoring, irrigation management, and crop tracking. Other sectors such as aviation, manufacturing, logistics, and public safety would similarly benefit from improved connectivity solutions.

For organisations hesitant to manage PWNs in-house, Hagan highlighted the availability of managed services, where MNOs or specialist providers can take charge of the network design, deployment, monitoring, and upgrades. This model not only reduces operational complexity but also creates significant job opportunities in Ghana, especially in fields like network engineering and technical support, contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Hagan also stressed that global technology vendors are already making strides in paving the way for the widespread adoption of PWNs. Companies like Nokia, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Cisco are offering innovative solutions that enable secure, reliable, and high-performance private networks for enterprises.

For MNOs, PWNs offer promising new revenue opportunities. In addition to leasing spectrum, MNOs can sell private SIM cards, devices, and tailored connectivity solutions to businesses. They can also offer value-added services such as analytics and maintenance, which strengthen long-term client relationships.

Adopting PWNs is not only an opportunity for MNOs but also aligns with Ghana’s broader digital agenda. By providing enhanced connectivity, increasing competitiveness, and improving governance, PWNs can drive economic growth across multiple sectors.

Hagan’s vision for PWNs suggests that they have the potential to revolutionise industries, making Ghana a leader in digital transformation. With proactive policies, strategic partnerships, and innovative spectrum allocation, the adoption of PWNs could unlock exciting opportunities for MNOs, businesses, and the country at large.

As demand for tailored, secure, and reliable connectivity grows, now is the time for Ghana’s telecommunications sector to embrace the future of private wireless networks and accelerate the country’s transition to a digitally empowered economy.