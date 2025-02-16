PYA Slams Chief of Staff’s Directive, Calls Job Cuts Unjust and Hypocritical

The Patriotic Youth Alliance (PYA) has strongly criticized a recent directive from Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, which has resulted in the dismissal of young Ghanaians working in the public sector.

Describing the move as unfair and politically motivated, the group has accused the government of betraying its promises, particularly the pledge to create jobs under the much-touted “24-hour economy” agenda championed by former President John Mahama.

In a statement, the PYA expressed outrage over the dismissals, arguing that the affected workers were legally employed during the previous administration and have now been unfairly targeted. “These young Ghanaians were given jobs in accordance with the law, and their sudden termination is not only unjust but also a clear case of political victimization,” the group stated.

The Alliance has called for the immediate reinstatement of the dismissed workers, urging the government to halt what they describe as politically driven job cuts. They also demanded the establishment of a transparent and fair policy for public sector employment to prevent future injustices. “We stand in solidarity with all affected workers and will continue to fight against this injustice,” the PYA declared.

The group’s condemnation comes amid growing concerns over the government’s commitment to job creation, a key pillar of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign promises. The “24-hour economy” initiative, which aimed to boost employment by extending economic activities around the clock, has been a central theme in Mahama’s vision for Ghana’s economic revival. However, the recent job cuts have cast doubt on the government’s ability to deliver on this promise.

Critics argue that the dismissals not only undermine the livelihoods of the affected workers but also send a discouraging message to the youth, who are already grappling with high unemployment rates. The PYA’s statement reflects widespread frustration among young Ghanaians, who feel let down by the very leaders they had hoped would prioritize their welfare.

As the debate over the directive intensifies, the PYA has vowed to keep the pressure on the government, emphasizing that the fight for fair treatment and job security is far from over. “We will not sit idly by while the futures of young Ghanaians are destroyed for political gain,” the group asserted.

The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about the need for accountability and transparency in public sector employment practices. With the PYA leading the charge, the dismissed workers and their supporters are hopeful that their voices will be heard and that the government will take swift action to address their grievances.

For now, the ball is in the government’s court as calls for justice grow louder. The PYA’s stance has resonated with many, and the pressure is mounting for the administration to either justify its actions or reverse course to align with its promises of job creation and economic growth.

Read the full statement below

NDC GOVERNMENT’S UNJUST SACKING OF EMPLOYED GHANAIAN YOUTH: A BETRAYAL OF TRUST – PYA

February 12th, 2025

We, Patriotic Youth Alliance strongly condemn the recent directive issued by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, which has led to the unjust dismissal of hardworking Ghanaian youth employed in the public sector. This decision is a direct contradiction to the promises made by the NDC government, particularly John Mahama’s much-publicized “24-hour economy”, which was supposed to create more jobs rather than take them away.

The affected workers, who secured financial clearance under the previous government, were legally and rightfully employed. Their dismissal is not only unfair but also a clear act of political victimization that undermines job security and the livelihoods of young Ghanaians. Instead of building an inclusive economy that offers opportunities for all, the NDC government has chosen to destroy the dreams of Ghanaian youth by rendering them unemployed overnight.

We demand:

1. Immediate reinstatement of all affected workers.

2. An end to politically motivated job terminations.

3. A clear policy that ensures fairness and transparency in public sector employment.

The youth of Ghana deserve job security, fairness, and opportunities, not a government that makes promises only to turn around and take away jobs. We stand in solidarity with all affected workers and will continue to fight against this injustice.

#StopTheSackings #JobSecurityForGhanaianYouth #AccountabilityNow

Signed:

PATRIOTIC YOUTH ALLIANCE

Spokespersons:

Kwasi K. Frimy – 0541689740

Aboagye Amponsah

0263985075

Kwadwo Kom Williams –

0500197502

Clement Amponsah – 00447810286392

Mohammed Alhassan-

0530676651

Ibrahim Jabir – 0249143506