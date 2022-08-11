Pyongyang Vows to Destroy South Korean Authorities If Seoul Tries to Bring coronavirus Into DPRK

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, deputy director of a Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee department Kim Yo Jong, said Pyongyang will destroy the South Korean authorities if they provoke the penetration of coronavirus into North Korea.

“If the enemy persists in such dangerous actions as provoking the entry of the virus into our republic, we will respond to this not only by destroying the virus, but also by destroying the South Korean authorities,” Yonhap news agency quoted her as saying.

Earlier Thursday, Kim Jong Un announced the victory over the coronavirus outbreak in North Korea.