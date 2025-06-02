Pyramids defeat Sundowns to claim maiden Champions League crown

Pyramids FC etched their name into African football folklore on Sunday night, defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in Cairo to secure their inaugural CAF Champions League trophy.

The Egyptian side’s aggregate 3-2 success over two legs saw them join an exclusive Egyptian quartet of continental champions, alongside powerhouses Al Ahly, Zamalek and Ismaily – a record unmatched by any other African nation.

The triumph caps a meteoric rise for a club that emerged from humble origins in 2008. Initially established as Al Assiouty Sport in the modest city of Beni Suef, the organisation underwent dramatic transformation when Saudi investor Turki Al-Sheikh acquired and relocated the franchise to Cairo in 2018, before Emirati businessman Salem Al Shamsi assumed control the following year.

At the packed 30 June Air Defence Stadium, Pyramids seized early control against their South African opponents. Congolese striker Fiston Mayele provided the breakthrough midway through the opening period, converting smartly after intricate approach work down the right channel. The goal extended the forward’s remarkable tournament tally to nine strikes.

The hosts extended their lead shortly after the interval when centre-back Ahmed Samy met Mohamed Chibi’s delivery with a commanding header, sparking wild celebrations amongst the home faithful.

Sundowns, however, demonstrated characteristic fighting spirit. With a quarter-hour remaining, Iqraam Rayners capitalised on slack defending to reduce the deficit with a neat close-range finish, igniting hopes of an unlikely comeback.

The visitors poured forward desperately in the dying moments, with both Peter Shalulile and Lebo Mothiba seeing goal-bound efforts repelled during a breathless finale extended by 10 additional minutes. Yet Pyramids’ rearguard, marshalled superbly by shot-stopper Ahmed El Shenawy, stood resolute to preserve their momentous achievement.

The result extends Egypt’s recent continental dominance, with African football’s premier prize remaining in Egyptian hands for three successive campaigns following Al Ahly’s 2023 and 2024 triumphs.

For Sundowns, the defeat brought crushing disappointment in their quest for a second continental title. The Pretoria-based outfit, champions in 2016, fell short of emulating Al Ahly’s 2012 feat of claiming the trophy despite conceding first-leg home advantage. The setback marked their second final heartbreak, following their 2001 defeat to Al Ahly.

Pyramids’ success represents perhaps African football’s most remarkable transformation story – from provincial minnows to continental conquerors within 17 years of existence.