Q Academy launches free trainings in Odisha

Q Academy, a pioneer in technology-focused education with headquarters in British Columbia, Canada, has kicked off a free training program in coding and artificial intelligence in Capital High School Odisha on October 21, 2022 through its K-12 brand, Q Rangers.

The said pilot project was organized in association with Government High School Odisha, also known as Mo School, and is supported by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Odisha.

The two-month training program was inaugurated by Electronics and IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra and Police Commissioner Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi along with Q Academy CEO Tanvir Qureshi. ICC Odisha Chairman JB Pany, hotelier Debashish Pattnaik, headmaster Jitendra Nayak also graced the event.

A total of 25 youths will gain the opportunity to learn the fundamental skills in programming and adapt to new technologies such as AI from instructors in Bengaluru and Canada on online mode.

“We are honored to collaborate with our partners and the school system in Odisha in providing a chance for young people to pick up technology-driven skills that will lead them towards rewarding career paths and enhance their chances for future success,” noted Q Academy CEO Tanvir Qureshi.

With this initiative from Q Academy, Capital High School Odisha becomes the first school in the state to take advantage of a unique training opportunity for its students.

“The State government has prepared a road map to introduce such programs in high schools soon. This will create interest among children on information technology, especially in AI and ML at an early age,“ notes IT Secretary Kumar.

“It’s a proud moment for us that Capital High School has been chosen as the first school (to have the training). Thanks to the Q Academy for providing the training free of cost and I’m ensuring all cooperation from the school,” said Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Q Academy is a technology-focused education provider that offers customized hands on-training to learners as young as 7 years old to provide them with the IT skills necessary to thrive in a widely digital world. With offices in Canada and India, it aims to reach as many students across the world and provide them with quality courses, professional instruction and value-added services with its team of expert faculty backed with sound IT infrastructure and learning management systems.