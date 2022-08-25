Q tbg confirms rumors of dropping brand-new song

Barely 3 months after his last official release, The Curtains Sessions, it appears Q_tbg (known as Q) is already in the process of releasing its follow-up.

The rapper, singer, and business executive has teased the release of a few new features, which appear to go along with the first two items of his collaboration t-shirt collection with partner Kulaperry’s clothing line, Fear No Man clothing.

News of Q_tbg looking to make a full-fledged entry into the fashion world has been circulating for a while. In a recent Instagram post, Q_tbg mentioned a number of brands he’s looking to work with or currently working with to come up with a full clothing and accessories collection.

The budding culture icon has been particularly active on the tech front over the past few years, partnering with label mate and CEO, FRD to develop an online home for creatives.

He’s mentioned working to engage more creatives in the metaverse and blockchain space. After successfully creating and auctioning NFTs for FRD’s Raw & Unmixed EP, it’s clear that the duo is more than capable of laying the foundation that will inevitably bridge the entertainment and blockchain space at least in Ghana.

After a short trip to South Africa confirmed the tiger-haired creative’s induction into the league of international creative directors, it’s clear we can expect to see a lot of creativity from the Angry Panda Music Group’s second in command.