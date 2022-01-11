QAD Partners with MothersonSumi INfotech & Designs Limited (MIND) to Sell and Deliver Services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced it has added MothersonSumi INfotech & Designs Limited (MIND) as part of its growing global partner ecosystem. MIND is part of the technology and industrial solutions division of Motherson Group. Under the terms of the partnership, MIND will sell, implement and support the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio of cloud solutions, including QAD Adaptive ERP, in the APAC and EMEA geographic regions.

“MIND has been implementing and supporting QAD solutions at many of Motherson Group companies worldwide and as a result has gained deep knowledge and expertise in QAD. This proven success will be extremely valuable for our current and future customers,” said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy and Management Mohan Ponnudurai. “Expanding this relationship further, combined with its manufacturing knowledge and know-how, would allow MIND to bring solutions that support digital transformation. We will leverage their experience with our solutions to help manufacturers build value with QAD Adaptive ERP in the cloud.”

“We are happy to be partnering with QAD as one of their trusted partners in the APAC and EMEA regions,” said MIND CEO Rajesh Thakur. “We believe that our two-decade long experience of providing IT services to Motherson Group and proven success in the regions will help accelerate the deliverance of QAD’s comprehensive portfolio of agile, cloud-based ERP solutions to our customers.”

QAD partners expand the QAD ecosystem and strengthen its strategic position in the industries that it serves. QAD and its partners continuously evolve, broadening QAD’s expertise and footprint to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world. The QAD Global Partner Network includes over 100 partners including technology, software, channel and consulting partners.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), quality management system (QMS) and strategic sourcing and supplier management, to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About MothersonSumi INfotech & Designs Limited (MIND)

Founded in 2000, MothersonSumi INfotech & Designs Limited (MIND) is a joint venture between Motherson Group, India and Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd, Japan (SWS). We are a trusted technology partner to over 200+ clients globally across 41+ Global locations and have more than 20 years of experience in the areas of cloud, IoT, analytics, data science, smart ERP, infra managed services, and application development & maintenance services. We continue to deliver innovative and meaningful technology solutions to businesses enabling them to outpace the competition. Visit us at www.mind-infotech.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

