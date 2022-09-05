Qatar 2022: Justmax Travels Clarifies its Sectorial Mandate in a Statement

Justmax Travels, the travel agent for Qatar 2022 World Cup released a statement over the weekend to bring clarity on its sectorial operations as agreed with Kenpong Travel and Tours and to affirm its credibility having been in operation for over a decade.

Ghanaian soccer fans will be readying for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup between November and December 2022 as the Black Stars prepare for its 4th appearance at the quadrennial tournament.

Justmax Travels launched its sectorial operation to mobilize fans from Western and Western North Regions to the world cup due to an agreement with Kenpong Travel and Tour.

However, there was a statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) stating otherwise which Justmax Travel sought to clarify in its latest release.

The statement by Justmax Travels was necessitated following a release by the Ministry to question the mandate of Justmax Travels and warning the public of same – though in the same statement, MoYS confirmed Kenpong Travel and Tour as the right holders.

“First of all, Justmax Travels would like to establish that, the Company did not in any of its press releases and engagement mention that it has a mandate from the Ministry of Youth and Sports but with Kenpong Travel and Tour” – per the statement.

Mr Justice Maxwell Acquah, CEO of Justmax Travels stated during the launch of his Company’s 8 layered packages for Ghanaian Soccer fans aiming to travel to Qatar for the World Cup that, “there’s an agreement between Justmax Travels and Kenpong Travel and Tour which means fans from Western and Western North Regions are to deal with Justmax Travels for any plans to travel to Qatar for the World Cup”.

On paragraph 5 of the statement, Justmax Travels alluded to the fact that perhaps going ahead of signing of the MOU may have resulted in the inconveniences and apologized for same.

Read full Statement Below:

RE: JUSTMAX TRAVELS WORLD CUP MANDATE

The attention of Justmax Travels has been drawn to a press release from the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the above subject.

First of all, Justmax Travels would like to establish that, the Company did not in any of its press releases and engagement mention that it has a mandate from the Ministry of Youth and Sports but with Kenpong Travel and Tour.

The Chief Executive of Justmax Travels, Mr Justice Maxwell Acquah, earlier initiated verbal interaction with the Chief Executive of Kenpong Travel and Tour, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, which to the effect made Mr Agyapong delegate his manager to engage Mr Acquah to establish an agreement on the world cup travel agency mandate.

Subsequently, Justmax Travels launched its mandate for the World Cup when engagement with Kenpong Travel and Tour was far advanced.

Justmax Travels believe that, believe that going ahead of the official signing of the MOU and that may have caused some inconveniences, therefore, we apologize for same.

Justmax Travels is legally incorporated Ghanaian Travel and Tour company certified with its operational mandate from Ghana Tourism Authority.

Justmax Travels has credibly been in operation for a decade and in the last five years remained the household name in the Travel and Tour business in the Western, Western North and Central Regions of Ghana.

We have been operating diligently with outstanding performance and excellence underpin by ethics and professionalism.