Qatar 2022: Morocco becomes fourth African country to reach quarterfinals

The Atlas Lions of Morocco became the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup after their 3-0 win on penalties against Spain at the Education City Stadium.

The North African side joins the likes of Cameroon (1990), Ghana (2010), and Senegal (2002) who have reached the last eight of the biggest football event in the world.

The Moroccans, who reached the last 16 back in 1986, displayed a high level of determination to keep the game scoreless after regulation time.

Both sides had chances to win it in extra time but couldn’t take capitalise.

Moroccan goalkeeper Bono made three saves to deny the Spanish during the penalty shootouts.

Interestingly, Morocco becomes the first African side to win a penalty shootout at the World Cup.

Morocco, the only African team left in the competition, awaits the winner of the Portugal-Switzerland clash later in