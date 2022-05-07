Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets are too expensive for Africans

President of the Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (COSUA) Lawyer Sarfo Abebrese says the tickets for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are very expensive for African fans and FIFA ought to do something about it.

Speaking on GTV Sports Plus programs ‘Living Our Passion’ with Karl Tuffour, he said COSUA want to fill every stadium that an African nation is playing with 2000 fans or the price should be reduced for Africans.

“However they can not pay to enter the stadia, because it is too expensive and not easy for most Africans fans” he said.

According to the former sports presenter and legal consultant, fans have to get at least $10, 000 to participate in the world football fiesta.

Sarfo Abebrese said COSUA will FIGHT against the high gate fees, so that FIFA and CAF consider the pricing of tickets of of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in November and December.

He appealed to the media for support in the fight against the high prices of the World Cup tickets.

Supporting him on the show were Accra Hearts of Oak female supporters leader, Vicentia Deku and Abraham Nkansah popularly known as ApiriguChakapama of the Die Hard Supporters Union.

They appealed to the government of Ghana to take as many football fans to the World Cup as supporters are very important and play a key role in winning of matches and making the game attractive.

Ghana would be participating in its fourth World Cup after Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

The Black Stars could not make it at Russia 2018, but are coming back in 2022, and fans are hoping for an improvement so that they qualify to be semi finals and if possible win the Cup.

Other African nations that have qualified are Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal.