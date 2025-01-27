Qatar Airways Extends Partnership with PSG Until 2028

Qatar Airways has announced the renewal of its partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for another four years, extending their collaboration until 2028.

This move underscores the airline’s deepening ties with one of the world’s most prominent football clubs and highlights its ongoing commitment to the global sports community. The announcement comes shortly after PSG triumphed over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, further solidifying Qatar Airways’ role as the club’s official airline partner.

The renewed deal between Qatar Airways and PSG is poised to expand across the airline’s broader network, including Qatar Duty Free and Hamad International Airport. The Qatar Airways logo will continue to be featured on PSG’s team kits, training gear, and warm-up jerseys across both domestic and international competitions, such as Ligue 1 and the prestigious UEFA tournaments.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, expressed excitement about the future of the partnership, emphasizing the shared values of innovation and excellence. He described the collaboration as an opportunity to further connect and inspire people worldwide, both through football and the airline’s exceptional services.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also welcomed the extended partnership, praising the creative and groundbreaking elements of their joint initiatives. He referenced a first-of-its-kind virtual press conference that took place onboard a Qatar Airways flight as an example of how the two organizations continue to push boundaries in their collaboration. Al-Khelaïfi expressed confidence that this partnership would help set new standards in both sports and travel, with a focus on enhancing fan experiences and delivering cutting-edge content.

The alliance between Qatar Airways and PSG goes beyond simple sponsorship; it is an integrated effort to engage fans on a global scale. Qatar Airways will continue to offer exclusive fan travel packages through Qatar Airways Holidays, allowing supporters to travel to Paris to enjoy live PSG matches and immerse themselves in the city’s football culture. Additionally, the airline’s Privilege Club, the official frequent flyer program of PSG, will offer members special access to events and opportunities.

One of the key technological innovations in the partnership is Qatar Airways’ collaboration with Starlink to offer seamless gate-to-gate Wi-Fi for all passengers, ensuring connectivity at every stage of their journey. This feature not only benefits everyday travelers but also allows PSG’s players to remain connected with their fans during long flights, exemplified by their virtual press conference in the skies prior to a critical match against Monaco.

This partnership extension also aligns with Qatar Airways’ broader sports strategy, which includes sponsorships with organizations like FIFA, Formula 1®, and major football teams around the world. With its reputation for luxury travel and PSG’s growing global reach, this collaboration is expected to flourish over the next several years, enhancing the visibility of both brands in the international sporting arena.

As the world of football continues to captivate millions of fans, Qatar Airways and PSG’s extended partnership promises to offer innovative and engaging experiences that connect sports fans with their passions in new and exciting ways.