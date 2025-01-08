Qatar Airways Launches 2025 F1® Fan Packages for the Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, has unveiled its exclusive fan packages for the 2025 Formula 1® season, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the prestigious motorsport event.

The announcement follows a thrilling 2024 season and the highly anticipated Qatar GP, where Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed victory, cementing his 2024 World Champion title.

Fans eager to experience the excitement of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix can now secure their spot at the Lusail International Circuit from November 28-30, 2025. The fan packages offer a range of seating options, including Main Grandstand, North Grandstand, T16 Grandstand, and General Admission Lusail Hill. These packages offer not only access to the race but also a comprehensive experience that includes return flights with Qatar Airways, a three-day race ticket, and accommodation at one of Qatar’s renowned 4 or 5-star hotels, complete with breakfast.

Steven Reynolds, Senior Vice President of Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar, expressed his enthusiasm for the new offerings, saying, “Following the success of last year’s fan travel packages, we’re excited to launch packages for 2025 nearly a year in advance. This will allow F1® enthusiasts plenty of time to plan their trips and secure their place for what promises to be one of the most thrilling weekends of the year.”

In addition to race tickets, fans will be able to enjoy world-class Qatari hospitality, with the opportunity to explore the country’s rich culture through optional tours. Privilege Club members can earn Avios and Qpoints on their flights, as well as on the entire package value, and can use Cash + Avios to redeem the package.

Super Early Bird promotions are available for fans booking before February 12, 2025, offering up to 20% off, while Early Bird discounts will continue from February 13 to March 19, 2025. This gives fans the chance to plan ahead and take advantage of the limited-time offers.

Qatar Airways also maintains its commitment to global motorsport with its role as the Title Partner for three major races in 2025, including the FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX, FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX, and the FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX.

This partnership further cements Qatar Airways’ position in global sports sponsorship, joining a prestigious list that includes FIFA, AFC, UEFA, and multiple other sports organizations across disciplines such as football, tennis, rugby, and more. The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix is set to be a must-see event for motorsport enthusiasts, offering a unique combination of high-speed action and cultural immersion in the heart of Qatar.