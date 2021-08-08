Qatar Airways launches direct flights to Zambian capital

Qatar Airways on Friday launched direct flights between Doha, the capital of Qatar, and Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

Misheck Lungu, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Communications said at the inaugural launch at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport that the opening of the direct flight will open Zambia to the world and position the country as key destination for trade and tourism in the region.

He said the opening of the direct route was important as it comes at a time when there was optimism for the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

The government, he said, has invested about 1 billion U.S. dollars in aviation infrastructure in order to improve aviation safety and security.

Vice President for Africa at Qatar Airways Hendrik Du Preez said the Zambian capital becomes the fifth destination in Africa since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline, he said, will be connecting its Boeing 787 to Lusaka three times per week on a long-term basis.