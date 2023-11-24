Qatar Charity Implements Over GH¢7 million Economic Empowerment Program In Ghana

Qatar Charity, an international non-governmental organization recently commenced some 250 economic and food security Empowerment projects across some six regions in Ghana this October 2023.

Speaking to the media at their East Lagon Ghana Office on the 21st November 2023, the Program manager, Mr. Munim Shah indicated that the projects, at the initial stages, were distributed across six regions in Ghana notably, Greater Accra, Central Region, Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Northern region, and Volta Region and were designed to offer beneficiaries an opportunity to earn a living in a dignified manner rather than offer token amounts to support the needy. Adding that, “These Projects are meant to complement a family’s existing capacity to improve their livelihood.”

The Country Director, Mr. Hasan Owda, prior to the commencement of the program earlier hinted the Ghanaian public that the charity organization was taking steps to initiate some livelihood and economic empowerment projects across the length and breath of the country as part of their commitment to the course of supporting humanity across the globe.

The economic program which is already in operation for years has been with which finally commenced fully this month contained some 12 projects areas outlined within the empowerment plan which included, groceries, bakery, establishment of sewing shops, provision of passenger tricycles for transporting goods, Poultry and broiler farming projects, food farming, cattle and sheep farming, and provision of media gadgets for freelance operations.

To implement these projects under the Qatar Charity empowerment program the program manager indicated that over Ghs 7 billion has initially been spent in acquiring 20 Grocery grocery items worth over GHC10,000, 2 grocery containers with a combined worth of GHS100,000 solar powered technology. 32 Bakeries, built and equipped with a 25sqm container units across the six regions. 31 Load tricycles and 17 Passenger tricycles distributed, in addition to 69 industrial and manual sewing and over lock machines with accessories acquired and distributed.

Also, a fully equipped 10,000-chick broiler farm under poultry farming project ( for proceeds to be used to support the orphanages in the program) is implemented. A 2 Acre farming sites under the food security projects shared among 12 beneficiaries with support to purchase inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and other chemicals), 108 cattle acquired to start cattle farming , and 1 freelancer kit (for media including 1 camera, lens, tripod, mono pod, and lightening equipment).

In relation to selecting the human resource capacities for the program, Manager Momin said Qatar Charity relied on some experienced humanitarian stakeholder organizations like Hayaat foundation, GVTP vocational training centre, federation of Muslim communities who help them to do the selection complement the efforts of the social welfare department of Qatar Charity. This wide spectrum of consultation with stakeholders makes selections to be done across age, gender, and geographical locations and with emphasis on those that has capacity and meaningfully impact on goals of the project.

The different projects located along these different regions where carefully selected to suit the nature of these localities with consideration to economic demands and activities within the areas. The impact is targeted such that each income generating project is designed to empower an average family size of four persons with a total of 252 families and over thousand persons. Employee beneficiaries with the poultry farm for example included both workers and orphanages who benefits from proceeds.

Qatar Charity under the economic empowerment program is constructing some Model Compound and Village projects designed for community empowerment and equipped to be self -sustaining with income generating activities like animal farming, food production, grocery shops, catering, bakery, and sewing services where communities are to be provided with basic amenities to support inhabitants in addition to housing, boreholes, schools, orphanages, and other social amenities and with one special economic empowerment project.

The communities that benefited under the chaity economic program included Dar Elsalam Village in Kadewaso near Nkawkaw in the Eastern region which benefited 10,0000 broiler Poultry farm as a major project, cattle ranch, bakery, farmer support, tricycle, sewing workshop, and educational and social amenities. Musarium fil khairat benefited a major project of bakery (restorant ) under construction, 50sqm fully stocked grocery shop with combine value of more than GHS200,000, and with poultry, cattle, and sheep farms. Tema orphanage is still under construction but included orphanage, poultry farm, bakery, sewing shop and tricycles. Markaz Hamd benefited bakery tricycles and sewing machines.