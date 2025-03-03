The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) has declared Qatar “fully vindicated” after U.S. Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) alleged during a February 2025 congressional hearing that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funneled resources to terrorist groups, including Boko Haram.

The claims, which also drew criticism from Elon Musk, head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, have reignited a years-long dispute over Qatar’s alleged ties to extremism in Africa—a accusation the Gulf state has fiercely denied.

The foundation’s March 3 statement, timed to coincide with the sixth anniversary of a since-debunked 2019 report by Nigeria’s Vanguard newspaper, seizes on Perry’s remarks to demand a formal retraction from the publication. The original article cited former Benin President Nicephore Soglo’s unsubstantiated claims that Qatar and Saudi Arabia funded Boko Haram’s insurgency in Nigeria. STBHF condemned the report as a “Zionist-inspired smear campaign” driven by Soglo’s “hostility toward Arab leaders” and lacking credible evidence.

“For six years, Qatar endured baseless slander,” said Foday M. Kamara, STBHF’s Acting Country Programme Coordinator. “Today, the truth prevails: Those pointing fingers at Doha were themselves complicit in far graver abuses.” The foundation highlighted Qatar’s investments in African development, including a 2023 “Mega City” project in Nigeria’s Kaduna State, as evidence of its commitment to the continent’s stability.

Perry’s allegations, made during a House subcommittee hearing on government efficiency, accused USAID of financing extremist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Musk, appointed to his role by former President Donald Trump, separately claimed the agency funded clandestine bioweapons research linked to COVID-19’s origins. While U.S. officials have yet to substantiate these claims, STBHF argues they expose a double standard in how Western nations are scrutinized compared to Arab states.

The 2019 Vanguard article, which STBHF called “a blueprint of Qatar’s enemies,” has long been a flashpoint in West Africa. At the time, the foundation accused Soglo of conflating Qatar with the UAE, which maintains a military base in Niger, and dismissed his claims as politically motivated. “Why would Qatar undermine Nigeria, a nation we’ve supported through infrastructure and diplomacy?” asked Mohamed Alie Jalloh, STBHF’s Programme Director, in the group’s 2019 rebuttal.

Analysts note the controversy reflects broader tensions in Africa’s Sahel region, where Gulf states jockey for influence amid rising terrorism. Qatar has positioned itself as a mediator in regional conflicts, brokering ceasefires in Sudan and hosting Taliban peace talks. Yet critics argue its humanitarian efforts are shadowed by allegations of ties to groups like Hamas—a charge Doha denies.

STBHF’s latest statement urges Vanguard to issue an apology “with the same prominence as the original lie” and warns of escalating misinformation in the “age of deepfakes.” The demand underscores Qatar’s sensitivity to reputational risks as it expands its African footprint. With the Sahel’s instability worsening, the Gulf state’s ability to parry such accusations may prove critical to its diplomatic ambitions.

As the U.S. grapples with Perry’s explosive claims, the episode serves as a reminder: In the fog of geopolitical rivalry, truth remains the first casualty. For Qatar, the battle to clear its name is far from over.