Qatar extends condolences, support to Afghanistan’s earthquake victims

Qatar on Sunday expressed its solidarity with the Afghan people amid devastating earthquakes in the country’s west.

“Qatar stands with the victims of the earthquake and is fully prepared to provide necessary assistance for recovery,” the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The death toll from multiple earthquakes in western Afghanistan on Saturday has risen to 2,053, while 9,240 others were injured and 1,340 houses were destroyed, said a spokesperson for the Afghan National Disaster Authority.