Qatar In Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on Friday

The Book to Boot Festival- Qatar in Ghana Championship aims at duplicating what would take place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup in eight regional capitals in Ghana prior to the start of the World Cup.

32 Junior High Schools would ballot to represent each of the 32 countries that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in their representative groups for the World Cup.

The competition would be played on knock-out basis over a period of two days with each winning school advancing to the next stage of the company.

The Qatar in Ghana- Book to Boot Sports Festival starts this Friday, 11th November, 2022 in Accra at the Zuka Astro Turf in Dansoman then will proceed to other regions.

The objectives of the programme is

1. To further whip up the interest generated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the expectations surrounding the Black Stars Participation.

2. To help in the current “Bring back the love” crusade aimed at supporting the Black stars to achieve higher laurels for the nation.

3. To enable soccer “aficionados ” in each of the eight regions see and “feel” the Qatar World Cup through this “mini” World Cup program.

4. To help unearth, nurture and develop sports talents for the National Junior soccer teams through the competition environment of festival .

Source Dreamland Sports Plus /One on One Foundation