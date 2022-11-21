Qatar marks 2022 FIFA WC opening with a spectacular display

It was a colourful display at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor as the much anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday, November 20 in Qatar.

South Korean K-pop star Jung Kook headlined the 30-minute opening dubbed “humanity, respect and inclusion” at the 60,000 stadia.

The venue is one of the new eight stadiums built for the tournament, which has cost the gulf country an estimated $200 billion, the most expensive World Cup in history.

Host nations Qatar, Ghana, and 30 other teams will be eyeing to clinch the glamorous trophy which happens once every four years.

The teams are Ecuador, Senegal, the Netherlands, England, Iran, the USA, Wales, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland, France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia.

The rest are Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The spectacular ceremony saw Foreign government officials, FIFA officials, CAF, and celebrities attended the the event which is the first to be held in the Arabian country.

Ghana’s Marcel Desailly was at the stadium as a World Cup champion with France in 1992.

