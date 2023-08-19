Qatar on the Path of Peace and Sustainable Development in Africa

Information at our disposal suggests that the State of Qatar has commenced the construction of a 500, 000 housing (Half a million) Mega Economic City in the Northern State of Kaduna, in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The official inaugural ceremony of the commencement of the project on 16th August, 2023 was witnessed by the competent Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri.

This project is located at a region that faces numerous challenges related to poverty, unemployment, social inequality, youth restiveness and underdevelopment. Kaduna is a prominent trade and transportation hub with a diverse and rich cultural heritage. Its economy thrives on agriculture, manufacturing and retail.

The project, if completed will provide world-class infrastructure and give Kaduna a new face as reference point in modern and affordable accommodation with adequate security and a conducive atmosphere for business activities.

It will facilitate international trade while serving as a platform for local entrepreneurs and traders. It will also harness product value chain opportunities and improve economic growth, and will make provisions for clinics, shops, poultry farms, and farmlands for rainy season and irrigation farming.

Besides this multi-million dollars project, Qatar has also stated its willingness to accelerate its humanitarian and development efforts by pledging to do more to empower communities in Kaduna State.

These would include scholarships for orphans and children of the poor, distribution of sewing machines, welding machines, irrigation pumping machines, salon kits, and drilling of hundreds of boreholes across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State. The goal of the project and other interventions is to help address the aching problems of poverty, unemployment, and inadequate housing that Nigerians face in Kaduna State.

Having stated the above, we, of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) want to use this opportunity to once again commend the State of Qatar for its unwavering supports for peace and development in Africa. One pressing concern that’s evident is the growing poverty, unemployment and social inequalities that have become the bane of the Kaduna State society. Addressing these issues is a welcome gesture and we pray for the health and life of the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for Allah’s continued guidance, protection and blessing.

God bless the State of Qatar and the Emir of Qatar!

Sender: FODAY M. KAMARA

Acting Country Director

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)

For and on behalf of volunteers of the STBHF