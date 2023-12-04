Qatar to help 3,000 orphans, treat 1,500 injured Gazans

Qatar declared on Sunday that it will sponsor 3,000 Palestinian orphans and provide 1,500 wounded Gazans with treatment.

The country will coordinate with Egypt to transfer the wounded Palestinians and their companions before providing treatment for them in designated hospitals, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

According to QNA, Qatar has dispatched 36 planes carrying 1,203 tons of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which includes food, medical supplies, shelters, a field hospital and ambulances.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, while Israel responded with airstrikes, ground operations and punitive measures that included a siege on the Gaza Strip.

About 1,200 have been killed in Israel, mostly during Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7 that triggered the conflict. Meanwhile, more than 15,200 Palestinians have died and over 40,000 others injured as a result of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.