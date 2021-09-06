Qatar to inaugurate sixth World Cup stadium next month

Qatar’s sixth stadium for the 2022 World Cup will be inaugurated on October 22 with the 49th Amir Cup final, organizers said late Sunday.

The Al Thumama Stadium joins the Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Al Bayt stadiums in being completed for the World Cup next year.

Two of Qatar’s top clubs – Al Sadd, coached by Barcelona and Spain icon Xavi and Al Rayyan, managed by French great Laurent Blanc – will contest the Amir Cup final.

The newly completed 40,000-capacity Al Thumama Stadium is designed by renowned Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah and will host matches up to and including the quarter-final at the World Cup.

Ras Abu Aboud and Losail Stadiums are the two other World Cup venues which will be completed late this year, according to organizers.

The World Cup in Qatar takes place November 21-December 18, 2022.