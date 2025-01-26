Qing Madi kicks off 2025 as Spotify EQUAL artist for January

Spotify has named Qing Madi as its EQUAL Africa Artist for January 2025, setting the tone for a remarkable year in African music. This announcement reaffirms Spotify’s commitment to spotlighting exceptional female talent from the continent and empowering them on a global stage.

This isn’t Qing Madi’s first time in the spotlight under Spotify’s EQUAL programme. Having previously graced the EQUAL playlist, her reappearance as the featured artist solidifies her standing as a trailblazer in the African music industry.

Spotify Wrapped data for 2024 highlights Qing Madi’s remarkable musical talent. She ranks among the most-streamed female artists in both Nigeria and Ghana, with her hit American Love securing the position of the second most-streamed song in Uganda. Qing Madi also shines as one of Africa’s leading EQUAL artists, sharing the spotlight with stars like Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Amaarae.

With strong support from her mother, artistic influence from Kendrick Lamar and a family move to Lagos, Qing Madi’s musical journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Beginning her career at the tender age of five, she has continuously pushed creative boundaries, showcasing the profound depth of her artistry.

Her breakout moment came when See Finish went viral on social media, captivating audiences and establishing her presence in the Nigerian music industry. This success was followed by the release of her Qing Madi album, a collection of relatable songs reflecting themes of first loves and the emotional journey to self-discovery.

Qing Madi later expanded on this success with a deluxe version of the EP, adding three new tracks: a remix of Vision featuring Chloe Bailey, the Kizz Daniel-assisted YBIL (You Believe in Love), and the emotive Sins For U . She also capped off 2024 with the release of Goosebumps

Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said: “Qing Madi is a phenomenal talent whose music resonates deeply with audiences both in Africa and beyond. We are thrilled to see her return as an EQUAL artist and can’t wait to see her continue breaking boundaries and inspiring the next generation of artists.”

“It’s an incredible feeling to start the year with such significant recognition. Being part of the EQUAL program again means a lot to me, and I’m grateful for Spotify’s support in highlighting the voices of African women,” says Qing Madi.

We sat down with Qing Madi to learn more about her and her music:

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

One surprising fact about me is that I speak multiple languages. I speak English, Spanish, and Igbo fluently, which allows me to connect with diverse audiences and infuse unique cultural influences into my music.

When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

I realised music was my calling as young as when I was five years old. My WHY for pursuing music is rooted in a deep desire to impact the world positively and touch lives through my art. Music is my way of inspiring, uplifting, and connecting with people on a profound level.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

I grew up listening to the lyrical genius of Kendrick Lamar, whose artistry and storytelling influenced my creative journey and the way I approach music.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

My music is a fusion of Afro-Soul, Afro-R&B, and Afro-Pop—a rich, alternative African sound. It is deeply soulful and resonates with emotions, creating a connection that speaks to the heart and mind.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

Keep creating, keep recording, and consistently share your music on social media. The journey is not easy, but perseverance is key. Above all, keep faith and put God first—your dedication will eventually open doors.

How do you navigate the music space as a female artist and how does your unique perspective shape your artistry?

As a female artist, I’ve learned that you need to work a hundred times harder than your male counterparts to have your voice heard. My unique perspective is reflected in my artistry—I think differently, and I see the world in a way that shapes my writing and music. My lyrics often incorporate metaphors and layered meanings, allowing listeners to explore deeper emotions and perspectives through my songs