Celebrating English Premier League 2020-2021 Champions, Manchester City Football Club, QNET, the official direct selling company of the Club invited media, officials and dignitaries of Ghana, at Accra Marriott Hotel to witness their crowning during the last match of EPL.

This was the opportunity for the E-commerce based direct selling company QNET, to launch the third collection, and tenth timepiece, in the QNETCity Collection of Swiss Watches, result of joined forces with Manchester City Football Club.

QNET, a sponsor of the Premier League Club since 2014, has previously launched two limited edition watch collections under the historic Swiss brand Cimier in 2016 and 2018. The launch of the tenth timepiece is testament to QNET’s long-standing relationship with the Manchester City Football Club.

Bold and modern, the statement pieces in the third instalment of the CIMIER-QNETCity collection of premium Swiss watches are designed with the Club’s iconic obsidian blue emblem on the dial and have the words “Official Licensed Product Manchester City FC” engraved on the case back.

The Automatic Swiss Movement watches in the collection are limited to 1894 pieces as homage to the year the Manchester City Football Club was established and are available in Black and Rose Gold. The Quartz variant timepieces are available in Stainless Steel and Gold.

Commenting on the design aspects of the collection, JR Mayer, Director of Sales and Marketing for Swiss Watchmaker Cimier said, “The collection features a fusion of sporty and elegance, inspired by the game of football and its inherent geometry. The octagonal bezel blends well with the dial’s strong and dynamic character. We added fine detailing in the integrated crown and personalised buckle featuring a deployment system that secures the watch. We felt that the subtle integration of the Manchester City Football Club’s signature blue on the dial and in the stitches of the rubber strap gives it a bold and unique design.”

In line with QNET’s commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint as well as Manchester City’s commitment to creating awareness about climate change, the packaging for the Cimier-QNETCity Watch Collection is made using environmentally-friendly materials.

Commenting on the launch of this exclusive new collection, QNET sub-Saharian Regional General Manager, Biram FALL stated, “Football is a universal language, spoken on the fields and in the stands, unifying players and fans with a common passion for the game. The excitement and sense of pride that City fans feel is the same excitement and passion that QNET customers have for our business. This new collection of watches designed by elite European artisans and produced by master craftsmen in Switzerland at one of the oldest watchmaking ateliers is a tribute to the love of the game and the partnership between QNET and Manchester City.”

In Africa, the partnership with Manchester City has already paid off. In 2019, QNET financed a summer internship in football and English language learning for 3 young football prodigies from underprivileged backgrounds, from Ghana, Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire.

The aim of this programme is to give these young people a chance to rub shoulders with the world of high-level sport and thus improve their performance.