Prominent e-commerce based direct selling company QNET has once again joined forces with Manchester City Football Club to launch the third collection, and tenth timepiece, in the QNETCity Collection of Swiss Watches.

QNET, a sponsor of the Premier League Club since 2014, has previously launched two limited edition watch collections under the historic Swiss brand Cimier in 2016 and 2018.

The launch of the tenth timepiece is testament to QNET’s long-standing relationship with the Manchester City Football Club.

Bold and modern, the statement pieces in the third instalment of the CIMIER-QNETCity collection of premium Swiss watches are designed with the Club’s iconic obsidian blue emblem on the dial and have the words “Official Licensed Product Manchester City FC” engraved on the case back.

The Automatic Swiss Movement watches in the collection are limited to 1894 pieces as a homage to the year the Manchester City Football Club was established and are available in Black and Rose Gold. The Quartz variant timepieces are available in Stainless Steel and Gold.

Commenting on the launch of this exclusive new collection, QNET CEO Malou T Caluza said, “Football is a universal language, spoken on the fields and in the stands, unifying players and fans with a common passion for the game.

The excitement and sense of pride that City fans feel is the same excitement and passion that QNET customers have for our business.

This new collection of watches designed by elite European artisans and produced by master craftsmen in Switzerland at one of the oldest watchmaking ateliers is a tribute to the love of the game and the partnership between QNET and Manchester City.”

The limited-edition CIMIER QNETCity Automatic Watch features the following: 46 mm black PVD-plated stainless-steel body with octagonal bezel in Rose Gold or Black colour variations, Signature Man City sky blue on the black rubber strap and the dial, Date window at 3 o’clock, “Official Licensed Product Manchester City FC” label engraved on the case back, Scratchproof sapphire crystal glass, 100-metre water resistance, Swiss Automatic SELLITA SW200 movement, Limited-edition 1894 timepieces – commemorating Man City’s year of inception.

The CIMIER QNETCity Quartz Watch features: 42 mm Stainless Steel body or 44 mm Gold coloured PVD-plated body, Signature Man City sky blue stitched on the black rubber strap and the dial, Date window at 12 o’clock, “Official Licensed Product Manchester City FC” engraved on the case back, Scratch-proof sapphire crystal glass, 100-metre water resistance and High-calibre Swiss movement.

Commenting on the design aspects of the collection, JR Mayer, Director of Sales and Marketing for Swiss Watchmaker Cimier said, “The collection features a fusion of sporty and elegance, inspired by the game of football and its inherent geometry. The octagonal bezel blends well with the dial’s strong and dynamic character.

We added fine detailing in the integrated crown and personalised buckle featuring a deployment system that secures the watch. We felt that the subtle integration of the Manchester City Football Club’s signature blue on the dial and in the stitches of the rubber strap gives it a bold and unique design.”

In line with QNET’s commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint as well as Manchester City’s commitment to creating awareness about climate change, the packaging for the Cimier-QNETCity Watch Collection is made using environmentally friendly materials.

QNET and Man City: A Partnership Built to Win

In 2014, QNET entered a historic partnership with Manchester City as its official Direct Selling Partner. In 2018, QNET became the first sleeve partner of the Manchester City Women’s Football Club for the Women’s Super League 1. Last year, QNET and Man City jointly announced the extension of the partnership for another five years.

“Manchester City’s journey to becoming one of the best football clubs in the English Premier League has been one of commitment, focus and teamwork – traits that we endorse and value at QNET. Through this partnership, we aim to link the excitement of football and the passion for the game to the thrill of direct selling and the drive of our distributors,” added Caluza.

“We believe this unisex watch collection is a perfect match for the fan in love with the game, on and off the field. The new collection provides another strategic platform for QNET to further elevate our brand and achieve greater reach to our Independent Representatives (IRs) and consumers worldwide,” added Caluza.